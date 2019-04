WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Kristina Mladenovic (7), France, def. Greta Arn, Hungary, 6-0, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Daniele Lao and Christina McHale, United States, walkover.

Quarterfinals

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Valeria Savinykh, Russia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-1.

Semifinals

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

