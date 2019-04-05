WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

|Friday
|At Club Sonoma
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic (7), France, 6-1, 6-2.
Kirsten Flipkens (6), Belgium, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romanis, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.
