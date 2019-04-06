WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

|Friday
|At Club Sonoma
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, vs. Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain
Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, def. Kirsten Flipkens (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.
Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (3), Russia, 6-0, 6-4.
Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romanis, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.
