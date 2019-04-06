Listen Live Sports

WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

April 6, 2019 10:22 am
 
Friday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, vs. Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain

Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, def. Kirsten Flipkens (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (3), Russia, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romanis, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

