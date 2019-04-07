WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

Saturday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles Semifinals

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-5.

