WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

April 7, 2019 10:16 am
 
Saturday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-5.

