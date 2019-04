By The Associated Press

Sunday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, def. Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, 6-1, 3-1, retired.

Doubles Championship

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez (3), United States, def. Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

