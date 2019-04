WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Magdalena Rybarikova (8), Slovakia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Kirsten Flipkens (6), Belgium, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Valeria Savinykh, Russia, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (1), Japan, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Ana Bogdan and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 0-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Quarterfinals

Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

