WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

April 9, 2019 6:02 pm
 
Tuesday
At Club Campestre el Rancho
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo (7), Spain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Aliona Bolsova, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

