WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

Tuesday At Club Campestre el Rancho Bogota, Colombia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo (7), Spain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Aliona Bolsova, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Lara Arruabarrena (11), Spain, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-1.

