WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

|Wednesday
|At Club Campestre el Rancho
|Bogota, Colombia
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Hiroko Kuwata, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1.
Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Zoe Hives and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-0.
