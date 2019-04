WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Club Campestre el Rancho Bogota, Colombia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Hiroko Kuwata, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Second Round

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (4), Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

Sara Sorribes Tormo (7), Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Maria Camilia Osorio Serrano, Colombia, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Irina Bara and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore (4), Australia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Zoe Hives and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

