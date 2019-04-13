WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

Saturday At Club Campestre el Rancho Bogota, Colombia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Lara Arruabarrena (11), Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles Championship

Zoe Hives and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Hayley Carter and Ena Shibahara, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

