WTA Claro Open Colsanitas Results

Monday At Club Campestre el Rancho Bogota, Colombia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Anna Karolina Schmiedllova (4), Slovakia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Francesca di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Hayley Carter and Ena Shibahara, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Lara Arruabarrena and Sara Sorribes Tormo (2), Spain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

