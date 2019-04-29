WTA Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

|Monday
|At Royal Club de Tennis
|Rabat, Morocco
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Tamara Zidansek, Slovakia, def. Yulia Putintseva (3), Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 7-6, 0-6, 6-3.
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.
Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 4-4 retired.
Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Pemra Ozgen, Turkey, 6-3, 6-4.
Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6, 6-3.
Ana Bogdan, Romania def. Alizé Cornet, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Ivana Jorovic, Serbia def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.
Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.
Harriet Dart, Great Britain and Johanna Konta, Great Britain def. Alexandra Panova, Russia and Vera Zvonareva (2), Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.
Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia and Arina Rodionova, Australia def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil and Yafan Wang, China, 6-4, 6-1.
