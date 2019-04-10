WTA Samsung Open Results

Wednesday At TC Lido Lugano Lugano, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Second Round

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (4), Belgium, 6-4, 7-5.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 3-6, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Alena Fomina, Russia, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu (3), Romania, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

