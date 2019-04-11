WTA Samsung Open Results

Thursday At TC Lido Lugano Lugano, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Vera Lapko (8), Belarus, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Rebecca Peterson (7), Sweden, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu (3), Romania, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Giorgia Marchetti, Italy, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 11-9.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 10-5.

Timea Bacsinszky and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

