WTA Samsung Open Results

April 12, 2019 2:17 pm
 
Friday
At TC Lido Lugano
Lugano, Switzerland
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Vera Lapko (8), Belarus, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles
Semifinals

Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu (3), Romania, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

