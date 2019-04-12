WTA Samsung Open Results

Friday At TC Lido Lugano Lugano, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Vera Lapko (8), Belarus, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Advertisement

Doubles Semifinals

Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu (3), Romania, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.