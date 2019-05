WTA TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Garanti Koza Arena Istanbul Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Pemra Ozgen, Turkey, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

Petra Martic (6), Croatia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Andreja Mitu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, def. Prarthana Thombare, India, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Melis Sezer and Ipek Soylu, Turkey, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 11-9.

