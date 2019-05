By The Associated Press

Sunday At Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Germany Purse: $886,077 (Premier) Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles Championship

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (8), Estonia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Doubles Championship

Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

