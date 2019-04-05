WTA Volvo Car Open Results

Friday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Petra Martic (16), Croatia, def. Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, 6-2, 6-2.

Madison Keys (8), United States, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (2), Slovenia, def. Chloe Beck and Emma Navarro, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

