WTA Volvo Car Open Results

Saturday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Petra Martic (16), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys (8), United States, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles Semifinals

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, def. Anna-Lena Freidsam, Germany, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Irina Khromacheva and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (2), Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

