WTA Volvo Car Open Results

|Saturday
|At Family Circle Tennis Center
|Charleston, S.C.
|Purse: $823,000 (Premier)
|Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Petra Martic (16), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Madison Keys (8), United States, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-4, 6-0.
Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, def. Anna-Lena Freidsam, Germany, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.
Irina Khromacheva and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (2), Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.
