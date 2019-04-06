Listen Live Sports

WTA Volvo Car Open Results

April 6, 2019 8:04 pm
 
Saturday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $823,000 (Premier)
Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, def. Petra Martic (16), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys (8), United States, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles
Semifinals

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, def. Anna-Lena Freidsam, Germany, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Irina Khromacheva and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (2), Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

