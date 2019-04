By The Associated Press

Sunday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor Singles Championship

Madison Keys (8), United States, def. Caroline Wozniacki (5), Denmark, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Doubles Championship

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, def. Irina Khromacheva and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

