WTA Volvo Car Open Results

Tuesday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Green Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.

Petra Martic (16), Croatia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Mihaela Buzarnescu (12), Romania, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Danielle Collins (11), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Second Round

Sloane Stephens (1), United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Doubles

First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-3.

Raquel Atawo, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 2-6, 11-9.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Alicja Rosolska (4), Poland, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

