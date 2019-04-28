Yankees 11, Giants 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Sanchez c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.232
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Tauchman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|1-Maybin pr-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Wade lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|German p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|10
|5
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.184
|Solarte lf-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.196
|Parra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Rodriguez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Austin ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|222
|002
|003—11
|14
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|001—
|5
|6
|2
a-walked for Vincent in the 6th. b-grounded out for German in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Kahnle in the 9th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 5th.
E_Voit (3), Crawford (2), Kratz (3). LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_Torres (5), off Rodriguez; Sanchez (8), off Vincent; Pillar (5), off Harvey. RBIs_Voit 2 (25), Sanchez 3 (18), Torres 2 (14), Wade 2 (5), Maybin (2), Panik (7), Sandoval (6), Pillar 3 (18). SB_Estrada (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez, Torres, Tauchman); San Francisco 2 (Panik, Kratz). RISP_New York 4 for 14; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Torres, Kratz. GIDP_Torres, Romine.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Solarte, Panik, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 5-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|87
|2.56
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.02
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.69
|Romine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harvey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 3-3
|3
|7
|6
|4
|4
|3
|81
|4.35
|Vincent
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|49
|2.55
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.77
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.25
|Smith
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|3.72
Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0. HBP_Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).
