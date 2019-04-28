Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 11, Giants 5

April 28, 2019 7:41 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .310
Estrada 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .429
Voit 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .283
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Sanchez c 4 2 1 3 1 0 .232
Torres ss 4 2 2 2 1 0 .264
Tauchman rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .186
Urshela 3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .351
1-Maybin pr-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .375
Wade lf-3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .244
German p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Romine ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 11 14 10 5 11
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .184
Solarte lf-ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .218
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Sandoval 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .196
Parra rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Rodriguez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Austin ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .259
Totals 34 5 6 5 3 10
New York 222 002 003—11 14 1
San Francisco 000 004 001— 5 6 2

a-walked for Vincent in the 6th. b-grounded out for German in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Kahnle in the 9th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 5th.

E_Voit (3), Crawford (2), Kratz (3). LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_Torres (5), off Rodriguez; Sanchez (8), off Vincent; Pillar (5), off Harvey. RBIs_Voit 2 (25), Sanchez 3 (18), Torres 2 (14), Wade 2 (5), Maybin (2), Panik (7), Sandoval (6), Pillar 3 (18). SB_Estrada (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez, Torres, Tauchman); San Francisco 2 (Panik, Kratz). RISP_New York 4 for 14; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Torres, Kratz. GIDP_Torres, Romine.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Solarte, Panik, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 5-1 6 5 4 4 1 4 87 2.56
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.02
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 1.69
Romine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Harvey 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 6.75
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 3-3 3 7 6 4 4 3 81 4.35
Vincent 3 3 2 2 0 4 49 2.55
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.77
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.25
Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1 27 3.72

Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0. HBP_Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).

