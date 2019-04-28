Yankees 11, Giants 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .310 Estrada 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .429 Voit 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .283 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Sanchez c 4 2 1 3 1 0 .232 Torres ss 4 2 2 2 1 0 .264 Tauchman rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .186 Urshela 3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .351 1-Maybin pr-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .375 Wade lf-3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .244 German p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holder p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Romine ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 11 14 10 5 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .184 Solarte lf-ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .218 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Sandoval 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .196 Parra rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Rodriguez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Austin ph-lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Totals 34 5 6 5 3 10

New York 222 002 003—11 14 1 San Francisco 000 004 001— 5 6 2

a-walked for Vincent in the 6th. b-grounded out for German in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Kahnle in the 9th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 5th.

E_Voit (3), Crawford (2), Kratz (3). LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_Torres (5), off Rodriguez; Sanchez (8), off Vincent; Pillar (5), off Harvey. RBIs_Voit 2 (25), Sanchez 3 (18), Torres 2 (14), Wade 2 (5), Maybin (2), Panik (7), Sandoval (6), Pillar 3 (18). SB_Estrada (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez, Torres, Tauchman); San Francisco 2 (Panik, Kratz). RISP_New York 4 for 14; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Torres, Kratz. GIDP_Torres, Romine.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Solarte, Panik, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 5-1 6 5 4 4 1 4 87 2.56 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.02 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 1.69 Romine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harvey 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 6.75 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 3-3 3 7 6 4 4 3 81 4.35 Vincent 3 3 2 2 0 4 49 2.55 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.77 Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.25 Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1 27 3.72

Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0. HBP_Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).

