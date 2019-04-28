Listen Live Sports

...

Yankees 11, Giants 5

April 28, 2019 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1
T.Estrd 2b 4 0 2 0 Solarte lf-ss 4 1 0 0
Voit 1b 4 2 3 2 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 4 1 1 1
G.Sanch c 4 2 1 3 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 2 2 2 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 5 1 1 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 1 2 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0
Maybin pr-lf 2 1 1 1 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Wade lf-3b 4 1 1 2 Pillar cf 4 1 2 3
German p 3 0 0 0 Parra rf 3 0 0 0
J.Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 0 0
Holder p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrig p 1 0 1 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Romine ph 1 0 0 0 Austin ph-lf 2 1 0 0
J.Hrvey p 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 11 14 10 Totals 34 5 6 5
New York 222 002 003—11
San Francisco 000 004 001— 5

E_B.Crawford (2), Kratz (3), Voit (3). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_G.Sanchez (8), Torres (5), Pillar (5). SB_T.Estrada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German W,5-1 6 5 4 4 1 4
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 2
Harvey 1 1 1 1 1 2
San Francisco
Rodriguez L,3-3 3 7 6 4 4 3
Vincent 3 3 2 2 0 4
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1

D.Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).

