Yankees 11, Giants 5

New York San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 2 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 T.Estrd 2b 4 0 2 0 Solarte lf-ss 4 1 0 0 Voit 1b 4 2 3 2 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 4 1 1 1 G.Sanch c 4 2 1 3 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 2 2 2 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Tuchman rf 5 1 1 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 1 2 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin pr-lf 2 1 1 1 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Wade lf-3b 4 1 1 2 Pillar cf 4 1 2 3 German p 3 0 0 0 Parra rf 3 0 0 0 J.Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 Holder p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrig p 1 0 1 0 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Romine ph 1 0 0 0 Austin ph-lf 2 1 0 0 J.Hrvey p 0 0 0 0 Totals 40 11 14 10 Totals 34 5 6 5

New York 222 002 003—11 San Francisco 000 004 001— 5

E_B.Crawford (2), Kratz (3), Voit (3). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_G.Sanchez (8), Torres (5), Pillar (5). SB_T.Estrada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York German W,5-1 6 5 4 4 1 4 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 2 Harvey 1 1 1 1 1 2 San Francisco Rodriguez L,3-3 3 7 6 4 4 3 Vincent 3 3 2 2 0 4 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 3 3 3 1 1

D.Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).

