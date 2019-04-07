Yankees 15, Orioles 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.212
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Tauchman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Sanchez dh
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres ss
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.371
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Wade 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Frazier lf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.412
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Romine c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|40
|15
|15
|15
|9
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-Rickard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Nunez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Alberto 2b-p
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|1
|3
|6
|New York
|022
|001
|424—15
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—
|3
|5
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Mullins in the 7th.
E_Urshela (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gardner (2), Torres (3), LeMahieu (3), Urshela (1), Villar (2). HR_Torres (3), off Hess; Frazier (2), off Hess; Sanchez (4), off Hess; Sanchez (5), off Wright; Sanchez (6), off Straily; Frazier (3), off Straily; Romine (1), off Alberto. RBIs_Sanchez 6 (9), Torres (5), LeMahieu (3), Frazier 4 (8), Urshela (1), Romine 2 (2), Alberto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Sanchez, Torres, Romine 3); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Rickard). RISP_New York 4 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Mancini. GIDP_Judge, Voit.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 2-0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|89
|1.64
|Tarpley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|10.80
|Cessa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|1.69
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|88
|2.70
|Alberto
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|18.00
|Wright
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|47
|18.69
|Straily
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|44
|33.75
German pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Straily pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 2-2, Straily 1-1. HBP_Alberto (Urshela). WP_Wright, Tarpley. PB_Romine (1), Sucre (2).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:05. A_33,102 (45,971).
