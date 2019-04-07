Yankees 15, Orioles 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 3 2 1 0 3 0 .212 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .182 Sanchez dh 6 3 3 6 0 2 .250 Torres ss 5 3 2 1 1 0 .371 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .429 Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167 Frazier lf 5 2 4 4 0 0 .412 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .400 Romine c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Totals 40 15 15 15 9 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091 a-Rickard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .333 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .087 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Alberto 2b-p 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 Totals 33 3 5 1 3 6

New York 022 001 424—15 15 1 Baltimore 000 000 300— 3 5 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Mullins in the 7th.

E_Urshela (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gardner (2), Torres (3), LeMahieu (3), Urshela (1), Villar (2). HR_Torres (3), off Hess; Frazier (2), off Hess; Sanchez (4), off Hess; Sanchez (5), off Wright; Sanchez (6), off Straily; Frazier (3), off Straily; Romine (1), off Alberto. RBIs_Sanchez 6 (9), Torres (5), LeMahieu (3), Frazier 4 (8), Urshela (1), Romine 2 (2), Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Sanchez, Torres, Romine 3); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Rickard). RISP_New York 4 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Mancini. GIDP_Judge, Voit.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 2-0 6 2 2 2 2 3 89 1.64 Tarpley 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 10.80 Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 1 33 1.69 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-1 5 5 4 4 2 2 88 2.70 Alberto 1 1 2 2 2 0 20 18.00 Wright 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 47 18.69 Straily 1 1-3 5 5 5 2 0 44 33.75

German pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Straily pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 2-2, Straily 1-1. HBP_Alberto (Urshela). WP_Wright, Tarpley. PB_Romine (1), Sucre (2).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_33,102 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.