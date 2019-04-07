Listen Live Sports

Yankees 15, Orioles 3

April 7, 2019 4:32 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 3 2 1 0 3 0 .212
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .182
Sanchez dh 6 3 3 6 0 2 .250
Torres ss 5 3 2 1 1 0 .371
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .429
Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167
Frazier lf 5 2 4 4 0 0 .412
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .400
Romine c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Totals 40 15 15 15 9 3
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
a-Rickard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .333
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .087
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Alberto 2b-p 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Totals 33 3 5 1 3 6
New York 022 001 424—15 15 1
Baltimore 000 000 300— 3 5 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Mullins in the 7th.

E_Urshela (1). LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gardner (2), Torres (3), LeMahieu (3), Urshela (1), Villar (2). HR_Torres (3), off Hess; Frazier (2), off Hess; Sanchez (4), off Hess; Sanchez (5), off Wright; Sanchez (6), off Straily; Frazier (3), off Straily; Romine (1), off Alberto. RBIs_Sanchez 6 (9), Torres (5), LeMahieu (3), Frazier 4 (8), Urshela (1), Romine 2 (2), Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Sanchez, Torres, Romine 3); Baltimore 2 (Ruiz, Rickard). RISP_New York 4 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Mancini. GIDP_Judge, Voit.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 2-0 6 2 2 2 2 3 89 1.64
Tarpley 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 10.80
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 1 33 1.69
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-1 5 5 4 4 2 2 88 2.70
Alberto 1 1 2 2 2 0 20 18.00
Wright 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 47 18.69
Straily 1 1-3 5 5 5 2 0 44 33.75

German pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Straily pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 2-2, Straily 1-1. HBP_Alberto (Urshela). WP_Wright, Tarpley. PB_Romine (1), Sucre (2).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_33,102 (45,971).

