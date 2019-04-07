Listen Live Sports

Yankees 15, Orioles 3

April 7, 2019 4:32 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 3 2 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Rickard ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 0 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 0
G.Sanch dh 6 3 3 6 Mancini rf 3 1 0 0
Torres ss 5 3 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 R.Nunez dh 3 1 1 0
Wade 2b 0 1 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 1 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 5 2 4 4 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 Sucre c 3 0 0 0
Romine c 5 1 1 2 Alberto 2b-p 4 0 2 1
Totals 40 15 15 15 Totals 33 3 5 1
New York 022 001 424—15
Baltimore 000 000 300— 3

E_Urshela (1). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gardner (2), Torres (3), LeMahieu (3), Urshela (1), Villar (2). HR_G.Sanchez 3 (6), Torres (3), C.Frazier 2 (3), Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German W,2-0 6 2 2 2 2 3
Tarpley 1 2 1 1 1 2
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Hess L,1-1 5 5 4 4 2 2
Wright 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1
Straily 1 1-3 5 5 5 2 0

German pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Straily pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Alberto (Urshela). WP_Wright, Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_33,102 (45,971).

