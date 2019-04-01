Listen Live Sports

Yankees 3, Tigers 1

April 1, 2019 9:33 pm
 
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 2 1
Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 1 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 1 0 0
D.Ptrsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0 G.Bird 1b 4 0 1 0
Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 1 1
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Stwrt lf 3 1 0 0 LMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0
Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 3 0 0 0
Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 Tlwtzki ss 3 0 0 0
Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 2 0 Totals 29 3 5 2
Detroit 000 100 000—1
New York 011 010 00x—3

E_G.Sanchez (3), C.Stewart (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Mercer (1), Judge (1). HR_Gardner (1), G.Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ross L,0-1 5 4 3 2 4 4
Hardy 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Garrett 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
New York
German W,1-0 5 1 1 0 5 7
Green H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Britton H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Chapman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ross, German.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:43. A_32,036 (47,309).

