Yankees 3, Tigers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .067 Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .118 1-Peterson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Stewart lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .063 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .154 Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 29 1 2 0 7 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .176 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Voit dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .231 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Sanchez c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .500 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Tulowitzki ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 29 3 5 2 4 8

Detroit 000 100 000—1 2 1 New York 011 010 00x—3 5 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Stewart (1), Sanchez (3). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Mercer (1), Judge (1). HR_Sanchez (2), off Ross; Gardner (1), off Ross. RBIs_Gardner (2), Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Harrison, Goodrum, Candelario, Stewart, Mahtook); New York 4 (Voit, Bird, Sanchez, Torres). RISP_Detroit 0 for 8; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Voit, Bird.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, L, 0-1 5 4 3 2 4 4 89 3.60 Hardy 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 6.75 Garrett 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 1-0 5 1 1 0 5 7 79 0.00 Green, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.50 Britton, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Ottavino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 0.00 Chapman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00

WP_Ross, German.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:43. A_32,036 (47,309).

