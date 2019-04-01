Yankees 3, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.118
|1-Peterson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|7
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulowitzki ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|2
|4
|8
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|1
|New York
|011
|010
|00x—3
|5
|1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Stewart (1), Sanchez (3). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Mercer (1), Judge (1). HR_Sanchez (2), off Ross; Gardner (1), off Ross. RBIs_Gardner (2), Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Harrison, Goodrum, Candelario, Stewart, Mahtook); New York 4 (Voit, Bird, Sanchez, Torres). RISP_Detroit 0 for 8; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Voit, Bird.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4
|89
|3.60
|Hardy
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|6.75
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 1-0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|7
|79
|0.00
|Green, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Britton, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Ottavino, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
WP_Ross, German.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:43. A_32,036 (47,309).
