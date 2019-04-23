Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 4, Angels 3, 14 innings,

April 23, 2019 3:05 am
 
< a min read
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 Bour ph 1 0 0 0
Torres ss 5 1 0 1 L Stlla 2b-3b 2 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 6 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
Tuchman rf 6 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0
Ford dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 2 K.Smith dh 5 1 2 0
Hgshoka c 6 1 1 0 Bourjos pr-2b 1 1 0 0
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 6 1 1 2
LMahieu ph-2b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0
Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0
Pena pr 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0
Cahill ph 1 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 5 0 2 1
Totals 46 4 5 4 Totals 46 3 7 3
New York 101 000 000 001 01—4
Los Angeles 020 000 000 001 00—3

E_Lucroy (3). DP_New York 3. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_C.Frazier (3), Higashioka (2). HR_Voit (5), Lucroy (1). SB_Torres (1), Urshela (1), Trout (2), Bourjos (2). SF_Torres (2), Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ 7 3 2 2 2 5
Ottavino 2 2 0 0 1 0
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chapman BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Holder W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3
Los Angeles
Harvey 6 3 2 2 2 2
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cole 3 1 1 1 1 3
Bard L,0-1 2 1 1 0 1 4

HBP_by Chapman (Cozart). WP_Garcia, Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:35. A_35,403 (45,050).

