Yankees 4, Angels 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.238
|Frazier lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Tauchman rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.071
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Higashioka c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|a-LeMahieu ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|46
|4
|5
|4
|5
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|La Stella 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.328
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Bourjos pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Lucroy c
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.175
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|2-Pena pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cahill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Goodwin lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Totals
|46
|3
|7
|3
|6
|11
|New York
|101
|000
|000
|001
|01—4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000
|001
|00—3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Fletcher in the 8th. c-struck out for Bard in the 14th.
1-ran for Smith in the 12th. 2-ran for Cozart in the 12th.
E_Lucroy (3). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Frazier (3), Higashioka (2). HR_Voit (5), off Harvey; Lucroy (1), off Happ. RBIs_Voit (16), Torres (9), Urshela 2 (4), Lucroy 2 (9), Goodwin (10). SB_Torres (1), Urshela (1), Trout (2), Bourjos (2). SF_Torres, Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Frazier 2, Higashioka 2); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Pujols, La Stella). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tauchman, Goodwin. GIDP_Simmons, Cozart, Bour.
DP_New York 3 (Urshela, Wade, Voit), (Urshela, Torres, Voit), (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|89
|5.96
|Ottavino
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.77
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.16
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|1.74
|Chapman, BS, 1-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.00
|Holder, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|5.54
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|83
|8.03
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.09
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.87
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.18
|Cole
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|41
|1.80
|Bard, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|36
|4.15
HBP_Chapman (Cozart). WP_Garcia, Bard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:35. A_35,403 (45,050).
