Yankees 4, Angels 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .215 Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 1 1 .222 Torres ss 5 1 0 1 0 3 .238 Frazier lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .324 Tauchman rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Ford dh 4 0 0 0 2 1 .071 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .297 Higashioka c 6 1 1 0 0 3 .200 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192 a-LeMahieu ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Totals 46 4 5 4 5 14

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 La Stella 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 2 2 .328 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .221 Smith dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .267 1-Bourjos pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .100 Lucroy c 6 1 1 2 0 1 .286 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 2 2 .175 Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .111 2-Pena pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cahill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Goodwin lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .351 Totals 46 3 7 3 6 11

New York 101 000 000 001 01—4 5 0 Los Angeles 020 000 000 001 00—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Fletcher in the 8th. c-struck out for Bard in the 14th.

1-ran for Smith in the 12th. 2-ran for Cozart in the 12th.

E_Lucroy (3). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Frazier (3), Higashioka (2). HR_Voit (5), off Harvey; Lucroy (1), off Happ. RBIs_Voit (16), Torres (9), Urshela 2 (4), Lucroy 2 (9), Goodwin (10). SB_Torres (1), Urshela (1), Trout (2), Bourjos (2). SF_Torres, Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Frazier 2, Higashioka 2); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Pujols, La Stella). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tauchman, Goodwin. GIDP_Simmons, Cozart, Bour.

DP_New York 3 (Urshela, Wade, Voit), (Urshela, Torres, Voit), (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 7 3 2 2 2 5 89 5.96 Ottavino 2 2 0 0 1 0 23 2.77 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.16 Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 1.74 Chapman, BS, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 3.00 Holder, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 23 5.54 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 6 3 2 2 2 2 83 8.03 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.09 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 0.87 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.18 Cole 3 1 1 1 1 3 41 1.80 Bard, L, 0-1 2 1 1 0 1 4 36 4.15

HBP_Chapman (Cozart). WP_Garcia, Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:35. A_35,403 (45,050).

