Yankees 4, Angels 3

April 23, 2019 3:05 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .215
Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 1 1 .222
Torres ss 5 1 0 1 0 3 .238
Frazier lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .324
Tauchman rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Ford dh 4 0 0 0 2 1 .071
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .297
Higashioka c 6 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192
a-LeMahieu ph-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Totals 46 4 5 4 5 14
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
La Stella 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 2 2 .328
Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .221
Smith dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .267
1-Bourjos pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .100
Lucroy c 6 1 1 2 0 1 .286
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 2 2 .175
Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .111
2-Pena pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cahill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Goodwin lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .351
Totals 46 3 7 3 6 11
New York 101 000 000 001 01—4 5 0
Los Angeles 020 000 000 001 00—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Wade in the 8th. b-grounded out for Fletcher in the 8th. c-struck out for Bard in the 14th.

1-ran for Smith in the 12th. 2-ran for Cozart in the 12th.

E_Lucroy (3). LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Frazier (3), Higashioka (2). HR_Voit (5), off Harvey; Lucroy (1), off Happ. RBIs_Voit (16), Torres (9), Urshela 2 (4), Lucroy 2 (9), Goodwin (10). SB_Torres (1), Urshela (1), Trout (2), Bourjos (2). SF_Torres, Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Frazier 2, Higashioka 2); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Pujols, La Stella). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tauchman, Goodwin. GIDP_Simmons, Cozart, Bour.

DP_New York 3 (Urshela, Wade, Voit), (Urshela, Torres, Voit), (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 7 3 2 2 2 5 89 5.96
Ottavino 2 2 0 0 1 0 23 2.77
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.16
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 1.74
Chapman, BS, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 3.00
Holder, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 23 5.54
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 6 3 2 2 2 2 83 8.03
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.09
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 0.87
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.18
Cole 3 1 1 1 1 3 41 1.80
Bard, L, 0-1 2 1 1 0 1 4 36 4.15

HBP_Chapman (Cozart). WP_Garcia, Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:35. A_35,403 (45,050).

