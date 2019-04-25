Yankees 6, Angels 5

|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Fltcher 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Tuchman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wade lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bourjos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|New York
|000
|002
|301—6
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|000—5
E_G.Sanchez (5). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_LeMahieu (7), K.Smith (3). HR_Simmons 2 (3), K.Calhoun (5). SB_Torres (2), Wade (3). SF_LeMahieu (3). S_Goodwin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|5
|6
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Loaisiga W,1-0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pena
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Garcia
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Buttrey L,1-1 BS,1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Robles
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
L.Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:29. A_37,928 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.