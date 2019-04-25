Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Angels 5

April 25, 2019 1:49 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .282
Voit dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .236
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .244
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .150
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Tauchman rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Wade lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .242
Totals 33 6 7 5 4 13
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303
Simmons ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .267
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .227
Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .344
Lucroy c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .182
Smith dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270
1-Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Totals 34 5 8 5 2 5
New York 000 002 301—6 7 1
Los Angeles 100 400 000—5 8 0

1-ran for Smith in the 9th.

E_Sanchez (5). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Smith (3). HR_Simmons (2), off Sabathia; Simmons (3), off Sabathia; Calhoun (5), off Sabathia. RBIs_LeMahieu 3 (13), Voit (19), Wade (3), Simmons 2 (13), Calhoun 3 (13). SB_Torres (2), Wade (3). SF_LeMahieu. S_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres, Tauchman); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Urshela, La Stella. LIDP_Gardner. GIDP_La Stella.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Ford); Los Angeles 1 (Trout, Simmons).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 5 6 5 4 0 3 86 2.40
Loaisiga, W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 1 45 2.70
Chapman, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.75
Pena 5 4 2 1 0 8 78 3.63
Garcia 0 1 3 3 3 0 23 3.48
Buttrey, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 33 0.75
Robles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.09

Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 3-2, Robles 1-0. PB_Lucroy (2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:29. A_37,928 (45,050).

