Yankees 6, Angels 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.150
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Tauchman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Wade lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|4
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.182
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Bourjos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|New York
|000
|002
|301—6
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|000—5
|8
|0
1-ran for Smith in the 9th.
E_Sanchez (5). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Smith (3). HR_Simmons (2), off Sabathia; Simmons (3), off Sabathia; Calhoun (5), off Sabathia. RBIs_LeMahieu 3 (13), Voit (19), Wade (3), Simmons 2 (13), Calhoun 3 (13). SB_Torres (2), Wade (3). SF_LeMahieu. S_Goodwin.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres, Tauchman); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Urshela, La Stella. LIDP_Gardner. GIDP_La Stella.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Ford); Los Angeles 1 (Trout, Simmons).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|5
|6
|5
|4
|0
|3
|86
|2.40
|Loaisiga, W, 1-0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|2.70
|Chapman, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.75
|Pena
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|8
|78
|3.63
|Garcia
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|23
|3.48
|Buttrey, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|0.75
|Robles
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.09
Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 3-2, Robles 1-0. PB_Lucroy (2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:29. A_37,928 (45,050).
