Yankees 6, Angels 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .282 Voit dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .236 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .244 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .150 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Tauchman rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200 Wade lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .242 Totals 33 6 7 5 4 13

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Simmons ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .267 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .227 Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .344 Lucroy c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .182 Smith dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .270 1-Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 5

New York 000 002 301—6 7 1 Los Angeles 100 400 000—5 8 0

1-ran for Smith in the 9th.

E_Sanchez (5). LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Smith (3). HR_Simmons (2), off Sabathia; Simmons (3), off Sabathia; Calhoun (5), off Sabathia. RBIs_LeMahieu 3 (13), Voit (19), Wade (3), Simmons 2 (13), Calhoun 3 (13). SB_Torres (2), Wade (3). SF_LeMahieu. S_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Torres, Tauchman); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Urshela, La Stella. LIDP_Gardner. GIDP_La Stella.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Ford); Los Angeles 1 (Trout, Simmons).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 5 6 5 4 0 3 86 2.40 Loaisiga, W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 1 45 2.70 Chapman, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.75 Pena 5 4 2 1 0 8 78 3.63 Garcia 0 1 3 3 3 0 23 3.48 Buttrey, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 33 0.75 Robles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.09

Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 3-2, Robles 1-0. PB_Lucroy (2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:29. A_37,928 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.