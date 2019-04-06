Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Orioles 4

April 6, 2019 11:17 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Judge rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .290
Voit dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .179
Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Torres ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .367
LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .458
Tauchman lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Frazier ph-lf 2 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
b-Urshela ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 35 6 11 6 3 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .314
Rickard rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
c-Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Mancini 1b-rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .364
Nunez dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .238
d-Ruiz ph-dh 0 0 0 1 0 0 .240
e-Sucre ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Smith Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091
Mullins cf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .105
Totals 36 4 8 4 3 9
New York 102 000 030—6 11 2
Baltimore 100 010 200—4 8 0

a-struck out for Tauchman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wade in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Rickard in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Nunez in the 7th. e-singled for Ruiz in the 9th.

E_Happ (1), LeMahieu (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gardner (1), Tauchman (2), Mancini (2), Alberto (1). HR_Judge (1), off Bundy; Judge (2), off Bundy; Frazier (1), off Castro; Mancini (4), off Happ. RBIs_Judge 3 (6), Frazier 3 (4), Mancini (9), Nunez (5), Davis (2), Ruiz (2). SB_Villar (2). SF_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Wade, Urshela); Baltimore 7 (Villar, Nunez, Smith Jr., Martin, Mullins, Davis 2). RISP_New York 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_Martin. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Bird.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini), (Villar, Smith Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 5 88 6.48
Holder 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 34 4.76
Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00
Green, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.15
Chapman, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.60
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 85 7.36
Means 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.59
Karns 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Fry 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 29 1.59
Castro, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 31 8.44

Karns pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Holder pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-1, Ottavino 2-2, Green 1-0, Means 1-0, Fry 3-0. HBP_Karns (Sanchez), Holder (Mullins), Green (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:42. A_27,504 (45,971).

