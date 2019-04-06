Yankees 6, Orioles 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.290
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Torres ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.367
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.458
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Frazier ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Urshela ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Rickard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|c-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Mancini 1b-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Nunez dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|d-Ruiz ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|e-Sucre ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Mullins cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|3
|9
|New York
|102
|000
|030—6
|11
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|200—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Tauchman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wade in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Rickard in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Nunez in the 7th. e-singled for Ruiz in the 9th.
E_Happ (1), LeMahieu (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 11. 2B_Gardner (1), Tauchman (2), Mancini (2), Alberto (1). HR_Judge (1), off Bundy; Judge (2), off Bundy; Frazier (1), off Castro; Mancini (4), off Happ. RBIs_Judge 3 (6), Frazier 3 (4), Mancini (9), Nunez (5), Davis (2), Ruiz (2). SB_Villar (2). SF_Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Wade, Urshela); Baltimore 7 (Villar, Nunez, Smith Jr., Martin, Mullins, Davis 2). RISP_New York 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 14.
Runners moved up_Martin. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Bird.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini), (Villar, Smith Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|88
|6.48
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|4.76
|Ottavino, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Green, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.15
|Chapman, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|85
|7.36
|Means
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.59
|Karns
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Fry
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|1.59
|Castro, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|31
|8.44
Karns pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Holder pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-1, Ottavino 2-2, Green 1-0, Means 1-0, Fry 3-0. HBP_Karns (Sanchez), Holder (Mullins), Green (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:42. A_27,504 (45,971).
