Yankees 7, Angels 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Voit dh
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Ford 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Urshela ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Tauchman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Romine c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Wade lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|41
|7
|14
|7
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|c-Cozart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.317
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.203
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|1-Bourjos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Lucroy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|New York
|110
|020
|210—7
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|040—5
|8
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Ford in the 7th. b-grounded out for La Stella in the 9th. c-grounded out for Calhoun in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_German (1). LOB_New York 12, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Gardner (4), Simmons (9), Goodwin 2 (5). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (6), off Stratton; Ford (1), off Stratton; Voit (7), off Freeman; Bour (2), off Green. RBIs_Voit 2 (18), Torres (10), Ford 2 (2), Romine (8), Wade (2), Bour 4 (10), Fletcher (5). SB_Wade (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (LeMahieu 3, Ford, Tauchman 2, Wade 2); Los Angeles 1 (La Stella). RISP_New York 2 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Romine, Urshela. GIDP_Trout, Smith.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Estrada, Ford), (Urshela, Estrada, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 4-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|99
|1.75
|Green
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|16.43
|Cessa, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.59
|Britton, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.61
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton, L, 0-2
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|93
|7.04
|Anderson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|2.70
|Freeman
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|4.50
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.40
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Green pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Freeman 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:12. A_38,016 (45,050).
