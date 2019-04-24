Yankees 7, Angels 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b-1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Voit dh 4 3 2 2 1 1 .235 Gardner cf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .250 Torres ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .247 Ford 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .176 a-Urshela ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Tauchman rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .214 Romine c 5 0 0 1 0 3 .250 Estrada 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .500 Wade lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .200 Totals 41 7 14 7 5 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .179 c-Cozart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .109 Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .317 Bour 1b 4 1 1 4 0 0 .203 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 1-Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Goodwin lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .361 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 b-Lucroy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Fletcher 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Totals 34 5 8 5 3 6

New York 110 020 210—7 14 1 Los Angeles 000 010 040—5 8 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Ford in the 7th. b-grounded out for La Stella in the 9th. c-grounded out for Calhoun in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_German (1). LOB_New York 12, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Gardner (4), Simmons (9), Goodwin 2 (5). 3B_Gardner (1). HR_Voit (6), off Stratton; Ford (1), off Stratton; Voit (7), off Freeman; Bour (2), off Green. RBIs_Voit 2 (18), Torres (10), Ford 2 (2), Romine (8), Wade (2), Bour 4 (10), Fletcher (5). SB_Wade (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (LeMahieu 3, Ford, Tauchman 2, Wade 2); Los Angeles 1 (La Stella). RISP_New York 2 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Romine, Urshela. GIDP_Trout, Smith.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Estrada, Ford), (Urshela, Estrada, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 4-1 6 2-3 4 1 0 1 5 99 1.75 Green 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 18 16.43 Cessa, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.59 Britton, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.61 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton, L, 0-2 5 9 4 4 1 6 93 7.04 Anderson 1 2 2 2 1 3 26 2.70 Freeman 2 3 1 1 2 0 40 4.50 Allen 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.40

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Green pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Freeman 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:12. A_38,016 (45,050).

