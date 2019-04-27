Yankees 7, Giants 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.276
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tauchman cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Estrada lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|1-Wade pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Paxton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|38
|7
|15
|7
|1
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Austin 1b-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Belt lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Solarte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Duggar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|7
|14
|New York
|201
|011
|002—7
|15
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000—3
|5
|2
a-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. b-singled for Ottavino in the 9th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 9th.
1-ran for Estrada in the 6th.
E_Belt (1), Longoria (4). LOB_New York 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Voit (3), Torres (5), Belt (6), Posey (8). HR_Voit (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Voit 3 (22), Torres (12), Urshela (6), Maybin (1), Estrada (1), Posey 2 (8), Solarte (4). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Posey. S_Torres, Paxton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (LeMahieu 2, Maybin, Romine, Tauchman 2); San Francisco 5 (Pillar, Posey 2, Solarte, Crawford). RISP_New York 6 for 15; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Voit, Romine, Urshela, Belt. FIDP_Torres. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria), (Crawford, Solarte, Austin).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 3-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|106
|3.38
|Kahnle, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.86
|Britton, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|29
|2.45
|Ottavino, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.51
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.45
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 1-4
|5
|2-3
|11
|5
|5
|0
|5
|104
|4.30
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.84
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
|Melancon
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0, Ottavino 3-0, Vincent 2-0. WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:26. A_34,950 (41,915).
