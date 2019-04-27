Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Giants 3

April 27, 2019 1:57 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .305
Voit 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .276
Torres ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294
Maybin rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Tauchman cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .189
Estrada lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .429
1-Wade pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Paxton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Totals 38 7 15 7 1 7
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .191
Austin 1b-lf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .286
Belt lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Posey c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Solarte 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .213
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Duggar rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223
Totals 31 3 5 3 7 14
New York 201 011 002—7 15 0
San Francisco 100 002 000—3 5 2

a-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. b-singled for Ottavino in the 9th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 9th.

1-ran for Estrada in the 6th.

E_Belt (1), Longoria (4). LOB_New York 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Voit (3), Torres (5), Belt (6), Posey (8). HR_Voit (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Voit 3 (22), Torres (12), Urshela (6), Maybin (1), Estrada (1), Posey 2 (8), Solarte (4). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Posey. S_Torres, Paxton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (LeMahieu 2, Maybin, Romine, Tauchman 2); San Francisco 5 (Pillar, Posey 2, Solarte, Crawford). RISP_New York 6 for 15; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Voit, Romine, Urshela, Belt. FIDP_Torres. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria), (Crawford, Solarte, Austin).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 106 3.38
Kahnle, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.86
Britton, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 29 2.45
Ottavino, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.51
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.45
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 1-4 5 2-3 11 5 5 0 5 104 4.30
Vincent 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 1.84
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05
Melancon 1 3 2 2 0 0 24 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0, Ottavino 3-0, Vincent 2-0. WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:26. A_34,950 (41,915).

