Yankees 7, Giants 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .305 Voit 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .276 Torres ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294 Maybin rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Tauchman cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .189 Estrada lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .429 1-Wade pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Paxton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Britton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Totals 38 7 15 7 1 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .191 Austin 1b-lf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .286 Belt lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Posey c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .234 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Solarte 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .213 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sandoval ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Duggar rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223 Totals 31 3 5 3 7 14

New York 201 011 002—7 15 0 San Francisco 100 002 000—3 5 2

a-grounded out for Vincent in the 7th. b-singled for Ottavino in the 9th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 9th.

1-ran for Estrada in the 6th.

E_Belt (1), Longoria (4). LOB_New York 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Voit (3), Torres (5), Belt (6), Posey (8). HR_Voit (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Voit 3 (22), Torres (12), Urshela (6), Maybin (1), Estrada (1), Posey 2 (8), Solarte (4). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Posey. S_Torres, Paxton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (LeMahieu 2, Maybin, Romine, Tauchman 2); San Francisco 5 (Pillar, Posey 2, Solarte, Crawford). RISP_New York 6 for 15; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Voit, Romine, Urshela, Belt. FIDP_Torres. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria), (Crawford, Solarte, Austin).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 106 3.38 Kahnle, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.86 Britton, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 29 2.45 Ottavino, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.51 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.45 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 1-4 5 2-3 11 5 5 0 5 104 4.30 Vincent 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 1.84 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05 Melancon 1 3 2 2 0 0 24 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0, Ottavino 3-0, Vincent 2-0. WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:26. A_34,950 (41,915).

