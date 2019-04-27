Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Giants 3

April 27, 2019 1:56 am
 
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 5 3 3 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 2 3 3 Austin 1b-lf 3 2 1 0
Torres ss 4 1 2 1 Belt lf 3 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 5 0 2 1 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Maybin rf 4 0 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Kratz ph 1 0 0 0
Ford ph 1 0 1 0 Posey c 3 1 1 2
A.Chpmn p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0
Romine c 4 1 1 0 Solarte 2b 3 0 1 1
Tuchman cf-rf 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0
T.Estrd lf 3 0 1 1 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0
Wade pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Paxton p 2 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Duggar rf 3 0 0 0
Britton p 0 0 0 0
Gardner cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 15 7 Totals 31 3 5 3
New York 201 011 002—7
San Francisco 100 002 000—3

E_Belt (1), Longoria (4). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_New York 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Voit (3), Torres (5), Belt (6), Posey (8). HR_Voit (8). SB_B.Crawford (1). SF_Posey (1). S_Torres (1), Paxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton W,3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 8
Kahnle H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,4 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Ottavino H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2
San Francisco
Bumgarner L,1-4 5 2-3 11 5 5 0 5
Vincent 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 3 2 2 0 0

WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:26. A_34,950 (41,915).

