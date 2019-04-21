Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Royals 6, 10 innings,

April 21, 2019 4:52 pm
 
Kansas City New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 5 1 2 0 LMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 2 Voit dh 5 1 1 0
A.Grdon lf 5 1 2 3 Gardner cf 5 1 3 0
H.Dzier dh 4 1 2 1 C.Frzer rf 5 1 1 3
Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 2 2 0
Soler rf 5 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 1 1 0
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Estrd ph 0 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 Romine c 5 0 3 3
B.Hmltn cf 3 1 1 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 0
Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 10 6 Totals 39 7 12 6
Kansas City 000 000 060 0—6
New York 110 030 010 1—7

LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 9. 2B_Mondesi (6), A.Gordon (9), LeMahieu (6), Tauchman (4), Ford (1). HR_A.Gordon (4), H.Dozier (6), C.Frazier (6). SB_Mondesi (7), B.Hamilton 2 (8). CS_Gore (2). S_T.Estrada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez 7 8 5 4 1 6
Peralta BS,3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diekman L,0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Kennedy 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Paxton 6 3 0 0 1 12
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green 0 2 3 3 1 0
Ottavino BS,2 1 3 3 3 1 2
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Britton W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2

Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Green pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

HBP_by Lopez (LeMahieu). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_40,523 (47,309).

