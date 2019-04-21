Yankees 7, Royals 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.267
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.316
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|1-Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.214
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Hamilton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|3
|20
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Frazier rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.339
|Tauchman lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Estrada ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romine c
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|a-Torres ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|060
|0—6
|10
|0
|New York
|110
|030
|010
|1—7
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Wade in the 8th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Ford in the 10th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 10th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 9. 2B_Mondesi (6), Gordon (9), LeMahieu (6), Tauchman (4), Ford (1). HR_Gordon (4), off Ottavino; Dozier (6), off Ottavino; Frazier (6), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (16), Gordon 3 (20), Dozier (11), Frazier 3 (17), Romine 3 (7). SB_Mondesi (7), Hamilton 2 (8). CS_Gore (2). S_Estrada.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Soler, Duda); New York 2 (Voit 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; New York 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Owings, Voit, Ford.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|7
|8
|5
|4
|1
|6
|106
|4.50
|Peralta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6.30
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.00
|Diekman, L, 0-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|5.40
|Kennedy
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|104
|3.10
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.45
|Green
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|12.27
|Ottavino
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|23
|3.27
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
|Britton, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.89
Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Green pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Ottavino 3-3. HBP_Lopez (LeMahieu). WP_Paxton. PB_Maldonado (3).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:29. A_40,523 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.