Yankees 7, Royals 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .298 Mondesi ss 5 1 2 2 0 3 .267 Gordon lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .316 Dozier dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304 1-Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .214 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .183 Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .175 Hamilton cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .241 Totals 39 6 10 6 3 20

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Voit dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .224 Gardner cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .227 Frazier rf 5 1 1 3 0 3 .339 Tauchman lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .242 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Ford 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .100 b-Estrada ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romine c 5 0 3 3 0 0 .286 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .208 a-Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Totals 39 7 12 6 3 9

Kansas City 000 000 060 0—6 10 0 New York 110 030 010 1—7 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wade in the 8th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Ford in the 10th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 9. 2B_Mondesi (6), Gordon (9), LeMahieu (6), Tauchman (4), Ford (1). HR_Gordon (4), off Ottavino; Dozier (6), off Ottavino; Frazier (6), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (16), Gordon 3 (20), Dozier (11), Frazier 3 (17), Romine 3 (7). SB_Mondesi (7), Hamilton 2 (8). CS_Gore (2). S_Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Soler, Duda); New York 2 (Voit 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Owings, Voit, Ford.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 7 8 5 4 1 6 106 4.50 Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 6.30 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.00 Diekman, L, 0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 5.40 Kennedy 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.82 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 6 3 0 0 1 12 104 3.10 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45 Green 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 12.27 Ottavino 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 3.27 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.25 Britton, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 2.89

Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Green pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Ottavino 3-3. HBP_Lopez (LeMahieu). WP_Paxton. PB_Maldonado (3).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_40,523 (47,309).

