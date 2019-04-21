Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Royals 6

April 21, 2019 4:52 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .298
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 2 0 3 .267
Gordon lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .316
Dozier dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304
1-Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .214
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .183
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .175
Hamilton cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .241
Totals 39 6 10 6 3 20
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Voit dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .224
Gardner cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .227
Frazier rf 5 1 1 3 0 3 .339
Tauchman lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .242
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Ford 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .100
b-Estrada ph 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romine c 5 0 3 3 0 0 .286
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .208
a-Torres ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Totals 39 7 12 6 3 9
Kansas City 000 000 060 0—6 10 0
New York 110 030 010 1—7 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wade in the 8th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Ford in the 10th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, New York 9. 2B_Mondesi (6), Gordon (9), LeMahieu (6), Tauchman (4), Ford (1). HR_Gordon (4), off Ottavino; Dozier (6), off Ottavino; Frazier (6), off Lopez. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (16), Gordon 3 (20), Dozier (11), Frazier 3 (17), Romine 3 (7). SB_Mondesi (7), Hamilton 2 (8). CS_Gore (2). S_Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Soler, Duda); New York 2 (Voit 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; New York 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Owings, Voit, Ford.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 7 8 5 4 1 6 106 4.50
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 6.30
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.00
Diekman, L, 0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 5.40
Kennedy 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 6 3 0 0 1 12 104 3.10
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.45
Green 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 12.27
Ottavino 1 3 3 3 1 2 23 3.27
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.25
Britton, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 2.89

Paxton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Green pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Ottavino 3-3. HBP_Lopez (LeMahieu). WP_Paxton. PB_Maldonado (3).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_40,523 (47,309).

