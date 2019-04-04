Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Orioles 4

April 4, 2019 6:52 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 Villar 2b 5 1 2 1
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 5 1 1 0
Voit dh 5 1 1 3 Mancini rf-1b 4 1 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 1 1 1 R.Nunez dh 4 1 2 1
G.Bird 1b 3 1 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 0
LMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 D.Jcksn ph-cf 0 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 2 4 4 Rickard cf-rf 4 0 2 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Tuchman lf 0 0 0 0 Alberto ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 35 4 10 2
New York 001 004 003—8
Baltimore 300 010 000—4

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Torres (2), Smith Jr. (2). HR_Voit (2), G.Sanchez (3), Torres 2 (2), Villar (2). CS_Judge (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton W,1-1 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 9
Kahnle H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Britton H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Cobb 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 4
Wright L,0-1 BS,1 0 4 3 3 0 0
Means 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Givens 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Castro 2-3 1 1 1 0 0

M.Wright pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Means pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Means (Sanchez). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_44,182 (45,971).

