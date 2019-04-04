Yankees 8, Orioles 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.269
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.167
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Bird 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.357
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tauchman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Wade 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|a-Jackson ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Rickard cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|b-Alberto ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|2
|4
|12
|New York
|001
|004
|003—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|300
|010
|000—4
|10
|0
a-walked for Ruiz in the 8th. b-singled for Davis in the 8th.
LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Torres (2), Smith Jr. (2). HR_Torres (1), off Cobb; Sanchez (3), off Cobb; Torres (2), off Wright; Voit (2), off Castro; Villar (2), off Paxton. RBIs_Voit 3 (8), Sanchez (3), Torres 4 (4), Villar (4), Nunez (4). CS_Judge (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Frazier); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Davis, Sucre). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wade. GIDP_Martin.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Wade, Bird); Baltimore 1 (Sucre, Villar).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|9
|99
|4.09
|Kahnle, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Britton, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|87
|3.18
|Wright, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|16.87
|Means
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|1.93
|Givens
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|6.75
|Castro
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
Wright pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Means pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0, Means 1-0, Givens 2-0, Castro 2-2. HBP_Means (Sanchez). WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_44,182 (45,971).
