Yankees 8, Orioles 4

April 4, 2019 6:52 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .200
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .269
Voit dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .167
Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Bird 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .222
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .400
Torres ss 4 2 4 4 0 0 .357
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 37 8 12 8 3 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .333
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Mancini rf-1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .357
Nunez dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .211
Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .240
a-Jackson ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Rickard cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
b-Alberto ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Totals 35 4 10 2 4 12
New York 001 004 003—8 12 0
Baltimore 300 010 000—4 10 0

a-walked for Ruiz in the 8th. b-singled for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Torres (2), Smith Jr. (2). HR_Torres (1), off Cobb; Sanchez (3), off Cobb; Torres (2), off Wright; Voit (2), off Castro; Villar (2), off Paxton. RBIs_Voit 3 (8), Sanchez (3), Torres 4 (4), Villar (4), Nunez (4). CS_Judge (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Frazier); Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Davis, Sucre). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wade. GIDP_Martin.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Wade, Bird); Baltimore 1 (Sucre, Villar).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 1-1 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 9 99 4.09
Kahnle, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Britton, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 0.00
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 4 87 3.18
Wright, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2 0 4 3 3 0 0 21 16.87
Means 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 34 1.93
Givens 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 18 6.75
Castro 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.91

Wright pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Means pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0, Means 1-0, Givens 2-0, Castro 2-2. HBP_Means (Sanchez). WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_44,182 (45,971).

