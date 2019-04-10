Listen Live Sports

Yanks most valuable in MLB at $4.6 billion, Forbes estimates

April 10, 2019 1:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $4.6 billion, up 15 percent from its figure last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3.3 billion, followed by the World Series champion Boston Red Sox at $3.2 billion, the Chicago Cubs ($3.1 billion), San Francisco Giants ($3 billion) and the New York Mets ($2.3 billion).

The Yankees’ YES Network broadcasts Forbes “SportsMoney” television show.

Forbes’ franchise values list released Wednesday estimates Miami is the least valuable team at $1 billion, just behind Tampa Bay ($1.01 billion).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

