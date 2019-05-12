Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday May 4, 2019

May 4, 2019 9:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 3/4 1M Strch Fin Jockey Odds
Country House 126 18 9-½ 8-hd 9-1 3-hd 2-hd 2-¾ F.Prat 65.20
Code of Honor 126 11 10-½ 9-½ 8-hd 1-hd 4-2½ 3-¾ J.Velazquez 14.40
Tacitus 126 8 15-½ 16-2½ 14-½ 8-1½ 7-½ 4-hd J.Ortiz 5.80
Improbable 126 5 8-2 5-½ 5-hd 6-1½ 5-½ 5-½ I.Ortiz, Jr. 4.00
Game Winner 126 14 18-4 18-3½ 17-1½ 9-½ 8-2½ 6-hd J.Rosario 6.80
Master Fencer 126 13 19 19 19 19 12-hd 7-½ J.Leparoux 58.60
War of Will 126 1 6-1½ 4-1 4-½ 4-1½ 3-1 8-¾ T.Gaffalione 16.70
Plus Que Parfait 126 9 12-1 12-hd 10-hd 5-½ 6-1½ 9-3¼ R.Santana, Jr. 57.10
Win Win Win 126 12 17-5 17-2½ 18-1 15-hd 13-2 10-¾ J.Pimentel 16.80
Cutting Humor 126 10 7-hd 11-1½ 11-hd 7-½ 11-1 11-2 M.Smith 24.10
By My Standards 126 3 13-hd 13-1 15-hd 11-hd 10-hd 12-3½ G.Saez 18.80
Vekoma 126 6 4-1 6-1½ 6-1 16-½ 17-1 13-nk J.Castellano 16.80
Bodexpress 126 19 2-hd 3-hd 3-½ 14-½ 15-hd 14-hd C.Landeros 71.00
Tax 126 2 11-1½ 10-hd 12-½ 12-hd 9-hd 15-1½ J.Alvarado 35.50
Roadster 126 15 16-3 15-½ 13-1½ 18-1 18-1 16-1½ F.Geroux 11.60
Long Range Toddy 126 16 3-1½ 2-½ 2-1 10-hd 16-½ 17-no J.Court 54.80
DQ-Maximum Security 126 7 1-hd 1-1 1-1 2-hd 1-1 1-1¾ L.Saez 4.50
Spinoff 126 17 5-½ 7-hd 7-hd 17-½ 19 18-8¼ M.Franco 52.30
Gray Magician 126 4 14-hd 14-½ 16-hd 13-1 14-½ 19 D.Van Dyke 33.80
Time 22.310, 46.620, 1:12.500, 1:38.630, 2:03.930.

___

20 (18) Country House 132.40 56.60 24.60
13 (11) Code of Honor 15.20 9.80
8 (8) Tacitus 5.60

___

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-2/8-3-7-12-20) 6 Correct Paid $271,869.82.

Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY P6 1-13-3-8-12-20) 5 Correct Paid $67,936.00.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

$0.5 Pick 5 (2/8-3-7-12-20) 5 Correct Paid $72,317.60.

$0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-12-20) 4 Correct Paid $11,325.65.

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-12-20) 3 Correct Paid $638.80,

$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 13-12-20) 3 Correct Paid $2,072.65.

$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 13-20) paid $1,290.50

$1 Daily Double (12-20) paid $121.40

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Exacta (20-13) paid $3,009.60

Future Wager (SIRE WAGER – 24) paid $13.80

Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA 24-17) paid $89.20

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 3 – 4-3) paid $1,088.60

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 1 – 24-2) paid $109.40

Future Wager (POOL 4 – 24) paid $40.00

Future Wager (POOL 1 – 24) paid $4.60

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 4 – 24-5) paid $792.80

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 2 – 24-18) paid $550.60

Future Wager (POOL 3 – 4) paid $61.00

Future Wager (POOL 2 – 24) paid $7.60

$1 Superfecta (20-13-8-5) paid $51,400.10

$1 Super High Five (20-13-8-5-16) paid $544,185.90

$0.5 Trifecta (20-13-8) paid $5,737.65

Trainer: William Mott

Winner: CH C, 3, by Lookin At Lucky-Quake Lake

Scratched: Omaha Beach, Haikal.

(c) 2019 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.