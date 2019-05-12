12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday May 4, 2019

|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Country House
|126
|18
|9-½
|8-hd
|9-1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-¾
|F.Prat
|65.20
|Code of Honor
|126
|11
|10-½
|9-½
|8-hd
|1-hd
|4-2½
|3-¾
|J.Velazquez
|14.40
|Tacitus
|126
|8
|15-½
|16-2½
|14-½
|8-1½
|7-½
|4-hd
|J.Ortiz
|5.80
|Improbable
|126
|5
|8-2
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-1½
|5-½
|5-½
|I.Ortiz,
|Jr.
|4.00
|Game Winner
|126
|14
|18-4
|18-3½
|17-1½
|9-½
|8-2½
|6-hd
|J.Rosario
|6.80
|Master Fencer
|126
|13
|19
|19
|19
|19
|12-hd
|7-½
|J.Leparoux
|58.60
|War of Will
|126
|1
|6-1½
|4-1
|4-½
|4-1½
|3-1
|8-¾
|T.Gaffalione
|16.70
|Plus Que Parfait
|126
|9
|12-1
|12-hd
|10-hd
|5-½
|6-1½
|9-3¼
|R.Santana,
|Jr.
|57.10
|Win Win Win
|126
|12
|17-5
|17-2½
|18-1
|15-hd
|13-2
|10-¾
|J.Pimentel
|16.80
|Cutting Humor
|126
|10
|7-hd
|11-1½
|11-hd
|7-½
|11-1
|11-2
|M.Smith
|24.10
|By My Standards
|126
|3
|13-hd
|13-1
|15-hd
|11-hd
|10-hd
|12-3½
|G.Saez
|18.80
|Vekoma
|126
|6
|4-1
|6-1½
|6-1
|16-½
|17-1
|13-nk
|J.Castellano
|16.80
|Bodexpress
|126
|19
|2-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|14-½
|15-hd
|14-hd
|C.Landeros
|71.00
|Tax
|126
|2
|11-1½
|10-hd
|12-½
|12-hd
|9-hd
|15-1½
|J.Alvarado
|35.50
|Roadster
|126
|15
|16-3
|15-½
|13-1½
|18-1
|18-1
|16-1½
|F.Geroux
|11.60
|Long Range Toddy
|126
|16
|3-1½
|2-½
|2-1
|10-hd
|16-½
|17-no
|J.Court
|54.80
|DQ-Maximum Security
|126
|7
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-1¾
|L.Saez
|4.50
|Spinoff
|126
|17
|5-½
|7-hd
|7-hd
|17-½
|19
|18-8¼
|M.Franco
|52.30
|Gray Magician
|126
|4
|14-hd
|14-½
|16-hd
|13-1
|14-½
|19
|D.Van
|Dyke
|33.80
|Time
|22.310,
|46.620,
|1:12.500,
|1:38.630,
|2:03.930.
___
|20 (18)
|Country
|House
|132.40
|56.60
|24.60
|13 (11)
|Code
|of
|Honor
|15.20
|9.80
|8 (8)
|Tacitus
|5.60
___
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-2/8-3-7-12-20) 6 Correct Paid $271,869.82.
Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY P6 1-13-3-8-12-20) 5 Correct Paid $67,936.00.
$0.5 Pick 5 (2/8-3-7-12-20) 5 Correct Paid $72,317.60.
$0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-12-20) 4 Correct Paid $11,325.65.
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-12-20) 3 Correct Paid $638.80,
$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 13-12-20) 3 Correct Paid $2,072.65.
$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 13-20) paid $1,290.50
$1 Daily Double (12-20) paid $121.40
Exacta (20-13) paid $3,009.60
Future Wager (SIRE WAGER – 24) paid $13.80
Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA 24-17) paid $89.20
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 3 – 4-3) paid $1,088.60
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 1 – 24-2) paid $109.40
Future Wager (POOL 4 – 24) paid $40.00
Future Wager (POOL 1 – 24) paid $4.60
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 4 – 24-5) paid $792.80
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 2 – 24-18) paid $550.60
Future Wager (POOL 3 – 4) paid $61.00
Future Wager (POOL 2 – 24) paid $7.60
$1 Superfecta (20-13-8-5) paid $51,400.10
$1 Super High Five (20-13-8-5-16) paid $544,185.90
$0.5 Trifecta (20-13-8) paid $5,737.65
Trainer: William Mott
Winner: CH C, 3, by Lookin At Lucky-Quake Lake
Scratched: Omaha Beach, Haikal.
