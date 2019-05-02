2 NBA Game 7s…Game 2 in Boston…Rain postpones Mets, PGA Tour Champions

UNDATED (AP) _ The second round of the NBA playoffs ends today with a pair of Game 7s. This afternoon, third-seeded Portland visits second-seeded Denver in a Western Conference semifinal. This evening, third-seeded Philadelphia is at second-seeded Toronto in an Eastern Conference semifinal.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes this afternoon in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston won Thursday night’s opener 5-2. The Bruins will get defenseman Charlie McAvoy back after a one-game suspension for a shoulder to the head of Columbus forward Josh Anderson in the second-round finale.

NEW YORK (AP) — Today’s game between the Marlins and the Mets in New York has been postponed because of rain. The game was called off about 2½ hours before the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 5.

DALLAS (AP) — Sung Kang has regained the lead at the Byron Nelson with three birdies on the back nine this morning in the completion of the suspended third round. Kang was 19 under after finishing a round of 3-under 68. That put him three strokes ahead of playing partner Matt Every, who had four consecutive bogeys on the back nine in an up-and-down round of 67. The start of play was delayed six hours yesterday because of rain. It has turned sunny in Dallas for the fourth round.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rain has forced PGA Tour Champions officials to postpone the final round of the Regions Tradition. Play will resume tomorrow with an early two-tee start. Just a few players got one hole in today before having to leave the course because of thunderstorms in Birmingham, Alabama. Steve Stricker had a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202 after three rounds.

