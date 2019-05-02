Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
2 Russian soccer players sentenced to prison

May 8, 2019 11:30 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian soccer players have been sentenced to 1½ years in prison for their part in a drunken bar fight last year.

Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev and Zenit forward Alexander Kokorin were arrested in October after assaulting a man in a Moscow hotel parking lot. The pair then assaulted a trade ministry employee and his associate in cafe.

A court charged the pair with hooliganism and harming an individual’s health.

Mameyev was sentenced to 17 months while Kokorin received 18. They will serve reduced sentences of 6½ and 7½ months for time already served.

