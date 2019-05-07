Listen Live Sports

2019 Playoff Overtime Goals

May 7, 2019 1:07 am
 
First Round

April 10 — N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, Josh Bailey, 4:39.

April 13 — Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Brooks Orpik, 1:48.

April 13 — Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, Craig Smith, 5:00.

April 13 — Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, Nathan MacKinnon, 8:27.

April 16 — Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT, Kyle Connor, 6:02

April 17 — Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, Mikko Rantanen, 10:23.

April 21 — San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, Tomas Hertl, 11:17 (sh).

April 22 — Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT, John Klingberg, 17:02.

April 23 — San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT, Barclay Goodrow, 18:19.

April 24 — Carolina 4 Washington 3, 2OT, Brock McGinn, 11:05

Conference Semifinals

April 25 — Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT, Charlie Coyle, 5:15

April 26 — Carolina 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT, Jordan Staal, 4:04

April 27 — Columbus 3, Boston 2, 2OT, Matt Duchene, 3:42.

May 6 — Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT, Gabriel Landeskog, 2:32

