2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through May 5
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|5,667
|2. Justin Thomas
|5,359
|3. Xander Schauffele
|5,064
|4. Matt Kuchar
|4,939
|5. Brooks Koepka
|4,646
|6. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,471
|7. Rickie Fowler
|4,158
|8. Tony Finau
|3,674
|9. Tiger Woods
|3,638
|10. Phil Mickelson
|3,515
|11. Gary Woodland
|3,511
|12. Patrick Cantlay
|3,496
|13. Webb Simpson
|3,401
|14. Kevin Kisner
|3,106
|15. Charles Howell III
|3,106
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|136.30
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|130.43
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|113.14
|4. Li Haotong
|CHN
|112.16
|5. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|105.58
|6. Jason Day
|AUS
|97.55
|7. Justin Harding
|RSA
|94.79
|8. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|94.58
|9. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|90.49
|10. Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|78.84
|11. Adam Scott
|AUS
|77.87
|12. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|76.99
|13. Corey Conners
|CAN
|75.22
|14. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|74.44
|15. Jazz Janewattananond
|THA
|72.74
