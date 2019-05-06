2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through May 5 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Dustin Johnson 5,667 2. Justin Thomas 5,359 3. Xander Schauffele 5,064 4. Matt Kuchar 4,939 5. Brooks Koepka 4,646 6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471 7. Rickie Fowler 4,158 8. Tony Finau 3,674 9. Tiger Woods 3,638 10. Phil Mickelson 3,515 11. Gary Woodland 3,511 12. Patrick Cantlay 3,496 13. Webb Simpson 3,401 14. Kevin Kisner 3,106 15. Charles Howell III 3,106 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 130.43 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 113.14 4. Li Haotong CHN 112.16 5. Cameron Smith AUS 105.58 6. Jason Day AUS 97.55 7. Justin Harding RSA 94.79 8. C.T. Pan TPE 94.58 9. Abraham Ancer MEX 90.49 10. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84 11. Adam Scott AUS 77.87 12. Shugo Imahira JPN 76.99 13. Corey Conners CAN 75.22 14. Sungjae Im KOR 74.44 15. Jazz Janewattananond THA 72.74

