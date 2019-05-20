2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through May 19 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Dustin Johnson 6,327 2. Brooks Koepka 6,116 3. Justin Thomas 5,359 4. Xander Schauffele 5,169 5. Matt Kuchar 5,099 6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471 7. Rickie Fowler 4,199 8. Patrick Cantlay 3,816 9. Tony Finau 3,682 10. Gary Woodland 3,671 11. Tiger Woods 3,638 12. Phil Mickelson 3,521 13. Webb Simpson 3,458 14. Charles Howell III 3,134 15. Kevin Kisner 3,106 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 131.93 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 122.76 4. Li Haotong CHN 115.86 5. Cameron Smith AUS 107.08 6. Jason Day AUS 102.85 7. Justin Harding RSA 102.04 8. Abraham Ancer MEX 97.99 9. C.T. Pan TPE 96.04 10. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 11. Adam Scott AUS 91.37 12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 82.49 13. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84 14. Shugo Imahira JPN 76.99 15. Corey Conners CAN 76.72

