2019 Presidents Cup Standings

May 20, 2019 10:49 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through May 19
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 6,327
2. Brooks Koepka 6,116
3. Justin Thomas 5,359
4. Xander Schauffele 5,169
5. Matt Kuchar 5,099
6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471
7. Rickie Fowler 4,199
8. Patrick Cantlay 3,816
9. Tony Finau 3,682
10. Gary Woodland 3,671
11. Tiger Woods 3,638
12. Phil Mickelson 3,521
13. Webb Simpson 3,458
14. Charles Howell III 3,134
15. Kevin Kisner 3,106
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 131.93
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 122.76
4. Li Haotong CHN 115.86
5. Cameron Smith AUS 107.08
6. Jason Day AUS 102.85
7. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
8. Abraham Ancer MEX 97.99
9. C.T. Pan TPE 96.04
10. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
11. Adam Scott AUS 91.37
12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 82.49
13. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 76.99
15. Corey Conners CAN 76.72

