2020 Ryder Cup Points

At Whistling Straits Kohler, Wis. Guyancourt, France Sept. 25-27, 2020 Through May 19 United States 1. Dustin Johnson 3,178.542 2. Brooks Koepka 2,921.292 3. Tiger Woods 2,347.063 4. Matt Kuchar 1,115.483 5. Xander Schauffele 1,106.423 6. Kevin Kisner 1,085.456 7. Patrick Cantlay 1,057.490 8. Jordan Spieth 752.862 9. Jim Furyk 729.214 10. Webb Simpson 627.563 11. Tony Finau 564.513 12. Gary Woodland 483.214 13. Luke List 424.875 14. Rickie Fowler 411.894 15. Brandt Snedeker 411.881

NEXT UPDATE: June 17, U.S. Open

