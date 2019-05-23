Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
2020 Ryder Cup Points

May 23, 2019 10:14 am
 
At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.
Sept. 25-27, 2020
Through May 19
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 3,178.542
2. Brooks Koepka 2,921.292
3. Tiger Woods 2,347.063
4. Matt Kuchar 1,115.483
5. Xander Schauffele 1,106.423
6. Kevin Kisner 1,085.456
7. Patrick Cantlay 1,057.490
8. Jordan Spieth 752.862
9. Jim Furyk 729.214
10. Webb Simpson 627.563
11. Tony Finau 564.513
12. Gary Woodland 483.214
13. Luke List 424.875
14. Rickie Fowler 411.894
15. Brandt Snedeker 411.881

NEXT UPDATE: June 17, U.S. Open

