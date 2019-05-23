2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
|Sept. 25-27, 2020
|Through May 19
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|3,178.542
|2. Brooks Koepka
|2,921.292
|3. Tiger Woods
|2,347.063
|4. Matt Kuchar
|1,115.483
|5. Xander Schauffele
|1,106.423
|6. Kevin Kisner
|1,085.456
|7. Patrick Cantlay
|1,057.490
|8. Jordan Spieth
|752.862
|9. Jim Furyk
|729.214
|10. Webb Simpson
|627.563
|11. Tony Finau
|564.513
|12. Gary Woodland
|483.214
|13. Luke List
|424.875
|14. Rickie Fowler
|411.894
|15. Brandt Snedeker
|411.881
NEXT UPDATE: June 17, U.S. Open
