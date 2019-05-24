Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

24th horse death occurs at Santa Anita

May 18, 2019 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 24th horse has died at Santa Anita, the first since March 31.

Commander Coil broke down during training hours Friday, sustaining a shoulder injury while galloping that required the 3-year-old gelding to be euthanized, according to a statement from The Stronach Group, which owns the track.

The statement called it an “uncommon injury.”

The horse had not yet made his racing debut. He was trained by Marcelo Polanco and owned by Jose Romero.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The track had gone six weeks without a horse fatality. Since various reforms involving race-day medication and safety were instituted on March 15, The Stronach Group says there have been over 80,000 gallops during training with no fatalities.

The previous fatality occurred March 31 when Arms Runner fell during a turf race.

A total of 24 horses have died since Dec. 26.

Also Friday, a 3-year-old filly named Congrats Gal collapsed just past the finish line of the Miss Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, a track also owned by The Stronach Group.

No cause of death was immediately announced.

A necropsy will be performed on both horses.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.